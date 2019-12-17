Japan set to regulate ‘Big Tech’ more tightly to ensure transparency

Japan will tighten regulations to prevent technology giants including Google and Facebook from abusing their market power and having unfair advantage over smaller businesses and competitors along with offering greater protection of personal data, officials said on Tuesday.

Reuters:

The new law would oblige tech giants, including Google LLC, Apple Inc , Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc to disclose the terms of contracts with customers and to report to the government about their operations, they said. Google and Facebook have opposed tighter regulation, while traditional media owners, including Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, have backed reform. For protection of personal data, the government will revise the personal information protection law to allow individuals to request digital firms to suspend the use of their data. The law currently regulates the handling of data collected by illicit means.

