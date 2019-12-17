Apple CEO Cook talks about the importance of teaching girls to code

To discuss the importance of girls’ education, especially in coding, Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken the stage with Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.
It’s been almost two years since Apple partnered with the Malala Fund to increase the educational opportunities for girls around the world, and Apple CEO joined the organization’s namesake on stage Monday to reiterate the importance of teaching girls to code.
Cook joined Malala Yousafzai and Mary Papazian, the president of San Jose State University, during an onstage discussion at the university about Apple’s partnership with the organization, which partners with governments and organizations around the world to fight for every girl’s right to 12 years of free, safe and quality education. Apple’s partnership is designed to help the nonprofit double the number of grants it offers and extend its funding programs to India and Latin America.
#LIVE: @Malala and @Apple CEO Tim Cook discuss education and empowerment of girls and women at #SJSU, moderated by @PrezPapazian pic.twitter.com/GgwY0R8gRA
— The Spartan Daily (@SpartanDaily) December 16, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: On Monday, Cook tweeted about Apple’s partnership with the Malala Fund:
.@Malala is an unparalleled champion for access to education — a basic human right. Apple is proud to continue our partnership with the @MalalaFund to help 130 million girls get a safe, quality education. Thank you @PrezPapazian and the @SJSU community for hosting us today! pic.twitter.com/rAfMCH8U34
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 17, 2019
6 Comments
Still throwing out that bromide, eh? People have to want to code in the first place, Tim, and if the genuinely have no interest, you aren’t going to magically bully them into it with hyperbole. What is so difficult about this concept for Valley buffoons to grasp?
If they’re never introduced to coding, how will they know if they like/want to do it? It’s not about “bullying” (yet another word overused to the point of nullifying its definition), it’s about providing the opportunity to see if coding interests them.
Obviously, not everyone will like or want to code, but at least they’ll have been given the chance to to see if they do.
Pretty sure in school there isn’t secret coding classes for boys only SMH
I think it’s great that everyone gets exposed to programming at a young age and encourage to pursue that skill if it interests them. I think it is ridiculous to expect that the demographics of programers will match the demographics of society in general. Not everyone wants to code. Boys and girls are different -not better or worse, mind you, just different. Fewer men than women want to be hairdressers. Should we expect the hairdresser demographics to match society’s?
What we have to be sure of is that everyone, male or female, has the same access, the same encouragement, and the same pay.
I wish more young people would learn to code, but I take offence to Apple’s ‘Everyone CAN code’ (www.apple.com/uk/education/teaching-code/) implying it is within everyone’s desire, mental capability and that learning is unnecessary, if we already CAN do it. Sure, everyone CAN fly an aeroplane and do brain surgery, but only with years of hard work, and the same goes for programming. Maybe ‘Everyone should TRY programming’ would be better instead.
Oh please MDN. It is as hard to get “introduced to coding” as it is to get introduced to driving. If you want it, if you are interested, their are almost endless resources. “Bromide,” was the absolute perfect word to describe the sentiment. It has also been proven that people have different predispositions depending on biological sex whether the left likes it or not. We are not the same. Coding is solitary and tedious and rewarding to a particular type of personality.
My favorite Apple Commercial states that “You cannot intimidate human beings into productivity.” Essentially you cannot force people to things well. It goes on to say, “THE KEY IS TO LET PEOPLE DO, WHAT THEY DO BEST, WHATEVER WAY WORKS BEST FOR THEM.” Amen.
A few years ago I became involved in the lives of 3 different young women that I suggested Computer Science to as a college major. All 3 chose Business as a major because it is easier, you MEET MORE PEOPLE, and it’s a faster path to the executive suite. Engineers don’t think this way.
All have graduated. One works for an airline and is always traveling. One, works for a movie company and always has exciting stories to tell, and the other is working for some Anime company. And I gotta admit, my offer was basically beat your ass to get a degree so you could sit behind a desk and crank out apps for a phone.
I tend to like machines more than people. I believe it is the other way around for women. Generally speaking.
We must do everything possible to allow people to make their own choices and experience no social impediments.