Apple looks to take up to 90,000 square feet of office space in Pittsburgh

Apple is talking to Walnut Capital about taking up to 90,000 square feet of space in the Pittsburgh Athletic Association building on Fifth Avenue in Oakland, just across from the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Landing Apple would be a major coup for the Shadyside developer, which is in the middle of a $25 million rehabilitation of the venerable 108-year-old clubhouse.

It is unclear whether Apple’s interest in the PAA represents an expansion of its presence in Pittsburgh or whether it would mean a move from its current headquarters in the 3 Crossings development in the Strip District. Space in the PAA once again would put the company close to Pitt and Carnegie Mellon University, both of which are a major supplier of tech and engineering talent.

Apple’s Pittsburgh operations have been crucial to its Keynote and iWork suite of applications. The firm also has been working with Pittsburgh manufacturer Allegheny Technologies to buy specialty stainless steel for use in iMac and Mac Pro computers.