Apple pulls ‘Rewound’ app that turned iPhone into a classic iPod

Rewound via Medium:

We launched an App that let you customize your iPhone to look like a 2000s era MP3 player. As Rewound grew exponentially across the world from Japan to China to Iran to Russia and the rest of mainland Europe, Apple KILLED it.

What were Apple’s reasons for killing Rewound?

1. Copying iPod Design: Rewound was specifically designed not to infringe on Apple’s trademarks and we didn’t. Rewound could look many ways. Not until users started sharing/using clickwheel skins did they ban the app… Skins were user added/downloaded, we didn’t include them in the app.

2. Charging for Apple Music features

3. People would mistake it for Apple product