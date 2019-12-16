Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.73, or 1.72%, to close at $279.88, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $280.79.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.243 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.243T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.186T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $939.243B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $877.223B

5. Facebook (FB) – $564.788B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $561.000B

• Walmart (WMT) – $341.993B

• Disney (DIS) – $267.584B

• Intel (INTC) – $250.821B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $195.101B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $156.229B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $133.486B

• IBM (IBM) – $118.790B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $84.000B

• Sony (SNE) – $83.742B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $49.425B

• Dell (DELL) – $36.114B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.819B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.325B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $24.043B

• Nokia (NOK) – $20.115B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.158B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.756B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.573B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $47.268M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s share price is now just $4.12 from doubling its 52-week low!