Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.73, or 1.72%, to close at $279.88, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $280.79.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.243 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.243T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.186T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $939.243B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $877.223B
5. Facebook (FB) – $564.788B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $561.000B
• Walmart (WMT) – $341.993B
• Disney (DIS) – $267.584B
• Intel (INTC) – $250.821B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $195.101B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $156.229B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $133.486B
• IBM (IBM) – $118.790B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $84.000B
• Sony (SNE) – $83.742B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $49.425B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.114B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.819B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.325B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $24.043B
• Nokia (NOK) – $20.115B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.158B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.756B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.573B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $47.268M
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s share price is now just $4.12 from doubling its 52-week low!
I’m having a hard time believing Apple is doing as well as it is. I’m a bit nervous as the P/E seems to be in territory I haven’t seen since around 2008. It almost seems too good to last, so I have my fingers crossed that Wall Street is setting up Apple for a big fall.
An interesting read that puts Apple’s value into perspective:
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/12/16/apples-iphone-created-industries-and-changed-the-world-this-decade.html
Correction: I meant to type ” …that Wall Street ISN’T setting up Apple for a big fall.” Phew. Simple typing error.
The downfall is coming. 2 good 2 last.
We’re all going to die too. Take some profits with all that worry.