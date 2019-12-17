Apple wins patent for in-display Touch ID system already in use in 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple continues to work on both Touch ID and Face ID biometric security and today was awarded a patent for a fingerprint reader that could be embedded into a display.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

The patent itself is for a way to read fingerprints optically. Existing iPhones with Touch ID sensors use capacitive touch to read the fingerprint settings, and Apple uses the same tech in the Touch ID sensor used on the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro and the new MacBook Air. Patently Apple’s report says that in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, however, Apple switched to an optical reader. While this is simply embedded into the power switch in the same way as earlier capacitive versions, optical readers could also be used for under-display Touch ID.

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the only thing Apple says about Touch ID is that it has a “Touch ID sensor.” And iFixit’s teardown says only of Touch ID: “A matte finish on the Touch ID/power button, matching the rest of the keys… The Touch ID sensor is the power switch and is locked to the logic board, greatly complicating repairs.”

And, no, we’re not taking our already beloved 16-inch MacBook Pro unit apart!