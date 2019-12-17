Fixit tears down Apple’s all-new Mac Pro and finds ‘a masterclass in repairability’

iFixit:

It may not be the expensive configuration handed out to so many YouTubers, but our base model Mac Pro will still put a dent in your titanium Apple Card wallet at a cool six grand…

The housing slides off with little effort or drama—no proprietary screws or adhesive in sight!

Most tower computers have dedicated fans for the CPU and GPU in addition to fans at the front & rear of the case. The Mac Pro just has front and rear fans, which supposedly provide enough cooling to keep it chill under stress.

Another thing most tower computers have: some sort of debris filter to get rid of particles in the air that the cooling fans pull in. Apple’s engineers are on record saying they don’t need that, but only time will tell how dusty these things get…

The new Mac Pro is a Fixmas miracle: beautiful, amazingly well put together, and a masterclass in repairability.