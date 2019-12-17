Fixit tears down Apple’s all-new Mac Pro and finds ‘a masterclass in repairability’

It may not be the expensive configuration handed out to so many YouTubers, but our base model Mac Pro will still put a dent in your
titanium Apple Cardwallet at a cool six grand…
The housing slides off with little effort or drama—no proprietary screws or adhesive in sight!
Most tower computers have dedicated fans for the CPU and GPU in addition to fans at the front & rear of the case. The Mac Pro just has front and rear fans, which supposedly provide enough cooling to keep it chill under stress.
Another thing most tower computers have: some sort of debris filter to get rid of particles in the air that the cooling fans pull in. Apple’s engineers are on record saying they don’t need that, but only time will tell how dusty these things get…
The new Mac Pro is a Fixmas miracle: beautiful, amazingly well put together, and a masterclass in repairability.
The Mac Pro is exactly what Apple and all Mac users need to have sitting atop of the desktop range in all of its glory!
“Another thing most tower computers have: some sort of debris filter to get rid of particles in the air that the cooling fans pull in. Apple’s engineers are on record saying they don’t need that, but only time will tell how dusty these things get…”
Apple’s engineers said that, or Apple itself? I’m slightly more inclined to believe it if it came from an actual engineer, but Apple said there was no problem with the butterfly keyboard, when all it took to disable a key was a grain of sand or some bread crumbs.
Now if only there was a $3000 Mac Pro for us middling professionals.
This. I just hit the feedback site to tell them just that. It might help. It might now. Who knows? They brought the ESC back to the MacBook Pro. Maybe they’ll fix the Mac Pro line as well.
Yeah! Built similarly to the big one (especially re upgradability and repairability) and available as a 2U rack mount. Kinda like a mini pro on steroids but with space for a discrete GPU.
Would love to see a new mid-range just called the Mac again. There’s too large a gap between the headless desktops (Mac mini and Mac Pro). The line-up screams out for it. An SSD bay for the OS and a HDD bay (hybrid drives are good for volume storage). Put a thunderbolt port, a USB-C port and a USB-A port on the front, an SD card slot (and perhaps even an optical bay – the world still uses them routinely – got your medical images lately? Probably on DVD, and would still let you watch your optical media collection if you choose to add a BluRay). 2 Thunderbolts, 2 USB-3, 2 USB-C, optical audio and Ethernet on the back. Room for one graphics card (or maybe a double-wide if we want to be greedy) and an additional 3 PCI slots and base price at 512 SD, 16GB RAM for $2500. 12 inches tall, and length and width the same as the Mac Pro. And all as replaceable as the new Mac Pro.
What am I leaving out? Or what have I included that could be removed for almost all users? Think it could be sold for $2499 and still turn a healthy profit?
Looks like 3RU to me, not 2.
The MacBook Pro is the only other Apple device that can drive that new Pro Display XDR monitor, I need that new Apple curated monitor no matter the cost.
Maybe the fans and holes are so large with so much airflow they expect dust to get blown straight through and out the other end.
Overall, there’s a chance that this chassis will last years into the future if Apple is willing to truly be sustainable and commit to creating replacement upgrade components that will fit the same box and slots. And if third-party vendors provide cheaper alternatives as technology progresses, that would somewhat mitigate the high initial cost (which may be part of Apple’s justification for the high price, although it isn’t advertised that way). The SSD requirement for an Apple service center is a little concerning – will that be a thing that can be done in an hour with parts on hand? Or will it be a send-out with a 1-2 week turnaround.
And its kind of a shame that you have to remove all your carefully arranged cables from the back to get the case off to work on it. The side door was one of the most glorious elements of the old tower Mac Pro.
Cables? What cables?
Oh, you mean the exterior cables! LOL
I agree. But I seem to remember that Steve Jobs just HATED cables.
Now give us a Mac Pro Inspired Mac Mini Pro for the masses. BYPDK, $1200, MBP or mid Range IMac specs where we can easily upgrade the ram and storage.