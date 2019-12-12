Apple renews ‘Little America’ anthology series for season 2 ahead of January 17th premiere

Apple today announced that its new series “Little America” has already been renewed for a second season ahead of its season one premiere. The anthology series hailing from Emmy nominated Lee Eisenberg, Academy Award nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, and Emmy Award-winner Alan Yang and Epic Magazine, highlights inspiring, true stories of immigrants. The first season of eight episodes will debut in its entirety on Friday, January 17, 2020, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, “Little America” goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America.

“Little America,” from Universal Television, is written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg (“The Office,” “Good Boys”), who serves as showrunner, and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick,” “Silicon Valley”), Emily V. Gordon (“The Big Sick”), Alan Yang (“Master of None,” “Parks and Recreation”), Sian Heder (“Tallulah,” “Orange Is the New Black”), Joshuah Bearman (“Argo”), Joshua Davis (“Spare Parts”) and Arthur Spector (“The Shack”). Heder also serves as co-showrunner alongside Eisenberg.

The first season of “Little America” consists of eight half-hour episodes, each with its own unique story from different parts of the world:

• “The Manager” – At 12 years old, Kabir must learn to run a Utah motel on his own when his parents are deported back to India.

• “The Jaguar” – Marisol, an undocumented teenager from Mexico, navigates the rarefied world of competitive squash with the help of her coach who inspires her to dream big — on and off the court.

• “The Cowboy” – Iwegbuna, an economic grad student from a small village in Nigeria, struggles to adjust to life in Oklahoma, but he gains confidence and a connection to home by becoming a part of a culture he admired most as a child: cowboys.

• “The Silence” – Sylviane’s 10-day silent meditation retreat takes an unexpected turn when she develops feelings for a man with whom she’s shared everything but words.

• “The Son” – When Rafiq escapes from his home in Syria after his father discovers he is gay, he’s forced to go on the run until he finds his “home” in the unlikeliest of places.

• “The Baker” – Beatrice, the only one of her 22 siblings to be sent from Uganda to college in the US, tries to achieve her own version of the American Dream by selling her chocolate chip cookies from a basket on her head.

• “The Grand Prize Expo Winners” – A Singaporean single mother wins an all-inclusive Alaskan cruise — allowing her and her two children to experience a taste of the good life on an emotionally cathartic trip.

• “The Rock” – Faraz will stop at nothing to build a home for his Iranian family, including attempting to remove a massive rock from an otherwise perfect piece of real estate in Yonkers.

MacDailyNews Note: Here’s Kumail Nanjiani presenting the new show at Apple’s event back in March: