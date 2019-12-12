Opera launches ‘Opera GX’ gaming browser for Mac

Steve Dent for Engadget:

If you’re one of the many people that play games on your Mac, one thing you may not appreciate is a resource-hog browser.

The answer might be Opera’s GX, unveiled earlier this year on PC, which is finally available on macOS in early access mode. Opera said that it solves resource problems via limiters on CPU, RAM and network bandwidth.

“What this means in practice is that everyone’s machines are left with more resources for running games,” the company said.