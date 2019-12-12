Asymco: Apple’s AirPods surpass ‘peak iPod’ with $4 billion in quarterly sales

Apple today revealed “Ultimate Rivals,“ a new sports game franchise that brings together athletes across hockey, basketball, football, baseball and soccer into a single officially licensed video game, a first in sports and gaming….
The idea is to move health care at Apple’s clinics from reactive to proactive, as genetic tests can offer a window into health risks down the line…
AT&T 5G is now live for consumers in 10 U.S. metropolitan markets…
From the Mac to the iPod to iPhone and iPad to AirPods: Apple products are better designed, with symbiotic, custom, complimentary hardware and software…
Tim Cook is continuing something of a whirlwind tour of Asia, after beginning the trip in Japan earlier in the week…
The new deal would prevent new tariffs planned for Sunday and roll back some existing tariff rates…
Mere days before fresh tariffs on Chinese goods are set to kick in, U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday…
Trump met with top advisors on Thursday about trade with China and whether to delay the next round of U.S. tariffs…
The Conservative Party would win 368 seats if the poll proves accurate, granting a comfortable majority in Parliament. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course for the biggest Tory landslide since Margaret Thatcher…
Spectral Edge uses a type of AI called machine learning to make smartphone pictures crisper, with more accurate colors…
In other news, Microsoft Surface sales for Q1 2020 were down, bringing in $1.136 billion. That brings some real perspective to Apple’s success.
It doesn’t matter if Surface sales were down. The only thing that matters to big investors is Microsoft’s Azure revenue and that alone will allow Microsoft’s value to keep pace with Apple and possibly surpass Apple in overall worth. If Apple could have continued selling increasing numbers of iPhones over the last couple of years, none of the other products Apple is selling would matter. Of course, that is no longer the case as iPhone sales have supposedly tanked according to rumors.
So in just the last few years — outside of huge growth in iPhones, iPads, Mac and Services — Apple has grown an entirely new wearables business somewhere between the size of Hershy’s and Hilton (and far bigger than Wynn Resorts, NCR, Ralph Lauren, Electronic Arts, Western Union, Harley-Davidson, etc.).
Not to take anything away from AirPods — it’s a great new business line and a great product — but you’re comparing apples and oranges (no pun intended). Actually, you’re comparing 2007 apples and 2018 oranges. Gotta factor in inflation and such.
It’s like Hollywood press releases — which are picked up by all sorts of publications that should know better — that proclaim “the highest-grossing _______ [fill in the blank] ever!” No, “Frozen II” didn’t have the biggest opening of any animated film ever. And no, no one should care that grosses for “Avengers: Endgame” topped the grosses of “Avatar”, because today’s money isn’t equivalent to the money from 2009. If it was, I could still buy a luxury car for $20,000.
When you adjust for inflation, the top-grossing film of all time is still Gone With the Wind, followed by Avatar, Titanic, Star Wars, Avengers: Endgame, The Sound of Music, E.T., The Ten Commandments, Doctor Zhivago and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Just saying…
“2018 oranges”
Obvious reasons?
Haha, MDN channeling his Anton Ego. An underrated Pixar classic.
So, I suppose it’s possible to say that Tim Cook has had a very successful product under his reign, although it’s not comparable to Steve Jobs’ iPhone and iPad successes. Still, I would say the AirPod’s success is quite decent. Critics seem to not give Tim Cook any worthwhile praise as Apple’s CEO.