Must See Video: Music producers put Apple’s all-new Mac Pro to the test with Logic Pro X

Apple today revealed “Ultimate Rivals,“ a new sports game franchise that brings together athletes across hockey, basketball, football, baseball and soccer into a single officially licensed video game, a first in sports and gaming….
The idea is to move health care at Apple’s clinics from reactive to proactive, as genetic tests can offer a window into health risks down the line…
AT&T 5G is now live for consumers in 10 U.S. metropolitan markets…
From the Mac to the iPod to iPhone and iPad to AirPods: Apple products are better designed, with symbiotic, custom, complimentary hardware and software…
Tim Cook is continuing something of a whirlwind tour of Asia, after beginning the trip in Japan earlier in the week…
The new deal would prevent new tariffs planned for Sunday and roll back some existing tariff rates…
Mere days before fresh tariffs on Chinese goods are set to kick in, U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday…
Trump met with top advisors on Thursday about trade with China and whether to delay the next round of U.S. tariffs…
The Conservative Party would win 368 seats if the poll proves accurate, granting a comfortable majority in Parliament. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course for the biggest Tory landslide since Margaret Thatcher…
Spectral Edge uses a type of AI called machine learning to make smartphone pictures crisper, with more accurate colors…
That was a very nice video. Thanks.
Guys, please extend this track, the voice, the portuguese / english blend, the indie beat, the whole ambiente, into a 7 minute thing. At least!
What this says to me, as a non musician, is that if a studio has a new Mac Pro, ALL the computer limitations of multitrack recording go away no matter how big the project is.
Seems to me that in a studio that the other equipment costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Mac Pro is worth $25-60k in such a situation. 😀
I agree that the price of a Mac Pro is “inexpensive” for professionals in a Studio setting. Anyone who has been to the NAB Convention in Las Vegas will tell you that $6000 is cheap (for example, the professional control panel for Davinci Resolve is $30,000 — for some keys and trackballs) . . . In regards to media outlets overblown attention to a “50 Thousand Dollar Mac Pro”, it’s important to note that much of that price is based on $20,000 for 1.5 TB of RAM (compare that to the maximum of 64GB on the new Macbook Pro 16″) . . . . — I look forward to the Youtube Video — “The Man Who NEEDS 1.5 Terabytes of RAM in his Mac Pro” because I have yet to figure out a real world use case where that would be necessary.
You can never have too much RAM.
I really believe the secret to the longevity to my 2012 iMac is the 24gb of RAM it has. Near as I can tell I only really need about 14gb to do what I do. The Mac OS is smart enough to use that extra ram to keep things running smoothly.
As soon as Apple comes out with a iMac with the T2 chip, I’ll replace my iMac.
Ps: for a desktop computer to have 1.5 Tb is incredible to me, the first computer I used was a PDP-11 which had 32 kilobytes and was shared by 8 schools over a 110buad modem. 🙂
My first computer had 4 MB ram and 40MB hard drive. And I thought that was a lot. The Mac LC quickly became dated.
I also remember telling my dad I would never pay more than 75¢ per gallon of gas back in the late 70’s. If only.