Must See Video: Music producers put Apple’s all-new Mac Pro to the test with Logic Pro X

Jonathan Morrison, YouTube:

My 2019 Mac Pro Audio Review! This covers 28-Core performance in Logic Pro X with over a hundred tracks, hundreds of plugins and casually creating a song from start to finish in 2 hours.

Morrison hands the mouse to renowned music producers Andrew Dawson and Jackson Foote and singer / songwriter Giulia Wolf (WOLF):

MacDailyNews Take: Powerful video showing powerful music being created on the world’s most powerful Mac!

WOLF’s single “Immortale” via Apple Music is here.