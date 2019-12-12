Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.69, or 0.25%, to close at $271.46, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $272.55.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.206 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.206T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.169T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $930.036B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $872.766B
5. Facebook (FB) – $561.081B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $558.000B
• Walmart (WMT) – $339.780B
• Disney (DIS) – $266.322B
• Intel (INTC) – $250.3429B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $193.744B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $148.108B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $130.791B
• IBM (IBM) – $119.844B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $83.000B
• Sony (SNE) – $82.601B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $49.705B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.121B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.275B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.705B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.523B
• Nokia (NOK) – $20.003B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.110B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.732B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.502B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $48.412M
MacDailyNews Take: You know, we’re getting up there. Time for Apple to start thinking about a split?
Nó, don’t split yết. Waiting for AAPL reached to $400. Then split.
No reason for a split. I don’t get people who want splits. Don’t you realize that it doesn’t matter if you buy 100 shares at $400 rather than 200 shares at $200? It’s exactly the same thing. The same dividend, etc. The shares don’t rise any faster either way.
If they hadn’t split already, AAPL would be $3,800 per share today. It’s just human psychology. $3,800 feels expensive, even when it’s cheap.
Technically, they could rise faster because lower price makes for easier entry (more buyers).
that is not technical. that’s psychological. and more proof that wall st. is a rigged gambling den.
Buying something that’s more in one’s price range points to a rigged scenario? Hmmm.
You must see a lot of things in life as rigged.
Has Apple suddenly bought back a large number of shares? The valuation here went down by almost $20 billion, even though the shares went up. I suppose I’ll have to check.
Nope. Yahoo still has it as 4.52 billion shares, and market cap as $1.23 trillion.
Just had the most disturbing phone call with Apple. Had charges on my credit card from Apple that did not appear in my Apple purchase history under my or my wife Apple id. Gave the info on charges that were there and the response was do you have family sharing turned on. I said yes, and they said well you have to look under their ID. I said, listen I’m the card owner, and the arranger of the Apple ID, why can’t you tell me what the charge was for. The woman went on to say she’s not that deep into security and wouldn’t divulge any information. I tried to tell her she wasn’t being helpful and she never stopped to listen to me, just kept on talking about how she was being helpful. I told her I hoped the call was recorded because being the person responsible for the credit card payment I had the right to demand what the charge was for and Apple was obligated to disclose it. I hung up the phone, and now I can’t apparently locked out of my Apple id purchase history.