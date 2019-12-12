Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

9 Comments

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.69, or 0.25%, to close at $271.46, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $272.55.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.206 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.206T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.169T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $930.036B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $872.766B
5. Facebook (FB) – $561.081B

Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $558.000B
• Walmart (WMT) – $339.780B
• Disney (DIS) – $266.322B
• Intel (INTC) – $250.3429B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $193.744B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $148.108B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $130.791B
• IBM (IBM) – $119.844B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $83.000B
• Sony (SNE) – $82.601B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $49.705B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.121B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.275B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.705B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.523B
• Nokia (NOK) – $20.003B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.110B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.732B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.502B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $48.412M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: You know, we’re getting up there. Time for Apple to start thinking about a split?

9 Comments

    1. No reason for a split. I don’t get people who want splits. Don’t you realize that it doesn’t matter if you buy 100 shares at $400 rather than 200 shares at $200? It’s exactly the same thing. The same dividend, etc. The shares don’t rise any faster either way.

      Reply

  2. Has Apple suddenly bought back a large number of shares? The valuation here went down by almost $20 billion, even though the shares went up. I suppose I’ll have to check.

    Reply

  3. Just had the most disturbing phone call with Apple. Had charges on my credit card from Apple that did not appear in my Apple purchase history under my or my wife Apple id. Gave the info on charges that were there and the response was do you have family sharing turned on. I said yes, and they said well you have to look under their ID. I said, listen I’m the card owner, and the arranger of the Apple ID, why can’t you tell me what the charge was for. The woman went on to say she’s not that deep into security and wouldn’t divulge any information. I tried to tell her she wasn’t being helpful and she never stopped to listen to me, just kept on talking about how she was being helpful. I told her I hoped the call was recorded because being the person responsible for the credit card payment I had the right to demand what the charge was for and Apple was obligated to disclose it. I hung up the phone, and now I can’t apparently locked out of my Apple id purchase history.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,