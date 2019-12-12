Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.69, or 0.25%, to close at $271.46, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $272.55.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.206 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.206T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.169T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $930.036B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $872.766B

5. Facebook (FB) – $561.081B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $558.000B

• Walmart (WMT) – $339.780B

• Disney (DIS) – $266.322B

• Intel (INTC) – $250.3429B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $193.744B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $148.108B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $130.791B

• IBM (IBM) – $119.844B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $83.000B

• Sony (SNE) – $82.601B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $49.705B

• Dell (DELL) – $36.121B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.275B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.705B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.523B

• Nokia (NOK) – $20.003B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.110B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.732B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.502B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $48.412M

MacDailyNews Take: You know, we’re getting up there. Time for Apple to start thinking about a split?