Apple acquires Spectral Edge

Apple has acquired UK-based startup Spectral Edge Ltd.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

According to filings made public in the U.K. on Thursday, Apple corporate lawyer Peter Denwood was recently named a director of Cambridge, U.K.-based Spectral Edge Ltd., while the startup’s other advisers and board members were terminated.

A purchase price for Spectral Edge could not be ascertained. The startup said last year that it raised more than $5 million in funding.

Spectral Edge uses a type of AI called machine learning to make smartphone pictures crisper, with more accurate colors. Its technology takes an infrared shot and blends it with a standard photo to improve the image.