Apple acquires Spectral Edge

Apple has acquired UK-based startup Spectral Edge Ltd.
According to filings made public in the U.K. on Thursday, Apple corporate lawyer Peter Denwood was recently named a director of Cambridge, U.K.-based Spectral Edge Ltd., while the startup’s other advisers and board members were terminated.
A purchase price for Spectral Edge could not be ascertained. The startup said last year that it raised more than $5 million in funding.
Spectral Edge uses a type of AI called machine learning to make smartphone pictures crisper, with more accurate colors. Its technology takes an infrared shot and blends it with a standard photo to improve the image.
MacDailyNews Take: Before Spectral Edge’s website was taken down, it stated:
Spectral Edge leads the world in Image Fusion technology. We combine our Image Fusion IP with Machine Learning to reveal more of the colour, detail and clarity in a scene. Embedded real-time technology – no filters or apps required.
See Spectral Edge’s website via Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.
Here are some videos that demonstrate technology developed by Spectral Edge:
I am impressed by the IR overlay.