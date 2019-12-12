Pound sterling surges as Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is projected to win UK election in landslide

The British pound sterling jumped more than 2% versus the U.S. dollar after publication of a U.K. election exit poll. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course for the biggest Tory landslide since Margaret Thatcher. The Conservative Party would win 368 seats if the poll proves accurate, granting a comfortable majority in Parliament.
Elliot Smith and David Reid for CNBC:
The U.K. pound jumped more than 2% after an exit poll projected an 86-seat majority for the Conservative Party in the U.K. general election.
Shortly after 10 p.m. London time, a survey of thousands people who had just left the voting booth, indicated that the Conservatives are on course to gain around 50 seats, ensuring a healthy majority.
In reaction the pound rose to $1.3451, more than 2% higher than before the poll was announced. The pound has touched its highest level against US dollar since June 2018. Sterling also jumped against the euro, up 1.4% to 83.265 pence.
The Conservative Party are tipped to gain around 50 seats in the election while Labour would lose 71 seats from its performance in 2017.
In a snap note, the Chief UK Economist at Capital Economics Paul Dales said the result, if accurate, would free the path for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push through his Brexit plan.
MacDailyNews Take: In the UK, there are some 6,500 Apple employees, 291,000 App Store ecosystem jobs, 1,122 Apple suppliers, 38 Apple Retail Stores, including Apple Regent Street in London which welcomes around 60,000 customers per week.
If the exit polls bear out, even remotely, it looks like Brexit is finally a go.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted:
Thank you to everyone across our great country who voted, who volunteered, who stood as candidates. We live in the greatest democracy in the world. pic.twitter.com/1MuEMXqWHq
Update, U.S. President Trump tweeted:
Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!
Congratulations to the citizens of the UK fighting to hold on to their sovereignty.
… by slitting their own throats?
I can see how some fellow Commonwealth citizens would pine for the old days when monarchy made everything seem simple. What I fail to understand is why you, a Californian, would support such a blatant power grab by a populist wannabe leader.
Consider this: two nations formed at approximately the same time, one in North America, one in South America. One threw off the yoke of its monarch by banding separate colonies together and empowering the individual, the other severed ties by incentivizing the land-holding gentry to seize power. One nation embraced immigration and diversity, relying on a free market to build economic growth. The other nation functioned under a neo-feudal model, with landholding oligarchs deciding economic decisions. In one nation, free trade was enshrined into law. In the other, loyalty to local economic magnate was paramount. In one nation, freedom of both capital and labor to move across borders and start their own businesses resulted in innovation and dynamicism. In the other nation, walls were erected and a rigid class structure was maintained. One nation realized that over time mistakes were made but through rule of law and rational scientific thought, the best long term outcome could benefit everyone. In the other nation, blind faith in strongman leaders persisted.
After a few centuries, one nation proudly called itself the UNITED States of America. The other nation, Argentina, is sovereign but relatively poorer and hardly a superpower.
In a UNITED nation, prosperity is shared. In a nation where strongmen and oligarchs are given power, the results are available for all to see.
But don’t assume the UNITED States is uniform. Far from it. The rich liberal coastal areas make gobs of money and spread it around. Former slave states, which at one time attempted to secede from the union so that strongmen oligarch landowners could exploit free labor on their plantations similar to the oldest Argentinian ranches, remain relatively impoverished in the USA.
I truly don’t understand why the most impoverished quarter of Americans would ever support a strongman dictator wannabe, but that’s clearly the narrative that the “not mainstream” media (controlled by billionaires like Murdoch, Mercer, Putin, and Koch just to name a few) has successfully sold the simpletons. By dividing nations, it’s so much easier and more profitable for oligarchs and their multinational corporations to divide and conquer.
If the isolationists of Britain thinks it’s strong enough to keep its first-world nation status in isolation, it’s in for a rude awakening. It is ALWAYS better to be a small part of a big entity than a solo player. There are no advantages to going alone. Trade deals will not improve, human migration will not slow, and business won’t magically jump into your London office buildings. Quite the opposite, in fact. It’s far cheaper to relocate to mainland Europe if you are a business reliant on trade (which is approximately 100% of business today).
What a pity Brits have such pathetic options to chose from in their elections. It all seems as bad as the bipolar choices you Americans have.
Shut your blabbermouth you tiresome twat! The commies were defeated, thank GOD!
Thank you for taking the time to write such a thoughtful piece. I had not thought of the difference between Argentina and the US in such a way, but I think you have touched upon the fundamental differences and a way to explain them.
How dare the British demand to control their own sovereignty! Let a bunch of non-elected bureaucrats in Brussels do that for them. Am I right?
“…sovereignty”???
We just ceded sovereignty to US business interests, having put a gun to our head and desperately needing a US trade deal to replace what we have.
The US Chamber of Commerce is playing hard ball like a playground bully. There is not one element of current and future UK business that can be protected. So goodbye NHS, reasonably priced drugs, the Post Office and every national or local government incentive scheme or investment. Goodbye food and animal welfare standards of the highest order.
What do we get in return? Chlorinated chicken, hormone laden meat, seriously poor animal welfare standards, interference in planning consents to allow more supermarkets, the right for tech companies to move data abroad, and secret corporate courts where business chiefs can sue Britain, automatic trading rights between the US and UK for all new services based on technologies that are yet to be invented, including non- reciprocal full access to all current and future IP in the technology, engineering, medical services and power generation sectors, severance of current EU company agreements, (much)lower environmental standards etc etc etc
This doesn’t smell anything like sovereignty to me. More like “Welcome to our new overlords”.
The Pound isn’t surging that much, considering a $ that lost 2% of its value.
In each post published it gets clearer: MDN has been instrumentalized by of the far right. Period.
That’s ridiculous and not proven by reader’s responses. Of course, maybe the fewer conservatives actually voice their opinions as do the liberals? Or maybe there are actually fewer conservative visitors, but whatever the case, by my observations, the liberal “vote” is greater overall, for one reason, or another.
Or, maybe your comment is directed specifically at the MDN site itself? Wow, call me blind, if so.
Instrumentalized? Really? Are you watching over your shoulder for the mischievous far-right?
Heh? That’s the biggest load I’ve seen here in awhile. Having different opinions than you is a far cry from being ‘instrumentalized’, and publishing an article like this does not make an entity ‘far right’. Feel free to disagree with it, but grow up.
Hello,
Can you tell me where you see MacDailyNews celebrating this news? I’m sincerely interested. I’m working on a study and your response intrigues me.
Thank you in advance.
What’s really clear is that you are shooting the messenger. You don’t like the news, so you blame MDN for publishing it. Nowhere does MDN endorse the outcome, they simply report it. MDN did not cause what you consider to be “bad” news.
Merry Brexit!
BREXIT is a tragedy and Corbyn an anti-Semite, nothing but misery for the U.K. perhaps with it behind them the U.K. Can join the only fight that really matters, climate change.
what a dolt
Can someone get Greta, please.
Boris in Britain. Trump in the US. Morrison in Australia. If Sheer in Canada had got his act together, that would’ve made for an astonishing quadruple.
I don’t know what this means for liberals/progressives/Greens et al going forward. But it seems that more and more voters need convincing of their policies. They simply cannot proclaim, “The sky is falling” or that the public has been brainwashed and deluded. You’ve got to give people a reason to believe. And unbelief seems to be the left’s greatest hurdle.
Especially given these victories were totally unexpected (Morrison, Trump) or are landslides (Boris). These are astonishing victories. It’s as if a third division team has arisen to win the Cup final. And their fancied favoured opponents are complaining about the ball, the field and ultimately the crowd. As the late Clive James said, “What’s the solution to an electoral loss? Vote in a new population”.
Granted, the younger generation is generally thought of as “left leaning”. Therefore it could just be a matter of time before the conservative vote disappears. But for now, the left needs to do a lot of work. It can’t simply wait for generational change to occur. And the right, if it is smart, will seize their opportunities and consolidate their positions.
Interesting times ahead.
The problem for your theory, and for lefties in general, it that as people age and gain some wisdom, they figure out that there’ no such thing as a free lunch and begin to vote intelligently.
Any man who is under 30, and is not a liberal, has no heart; and any man who is over 30, and is not a conservative, has no brains.
Those on the right side of the Bell Curve start out as Conservatives and simply stay that way because they know that logic trumps emotion when it comes to solving issues.