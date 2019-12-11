How and why Apple would remove iPhone’s Lightning port

Last week, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a note to clients that Apple will launch an iPhone in 2021 that doesn’t include a Lightning connector for a “completely wireless experience.”

Jason Snell, Macworld :

I’m sure that, as with the headphone jack, there’s an argument that removing a mandatory port opens up space inside the phone for other technology, more battery, or both… Perhaps the removal of the Lightning port might be another step on the road to creating an iPhone that’s truly waterproof, not just water resistant.

MacDailyNews Take: Yup.

A port-free iPhone would be perfect for significantly increasing water resistance while also saving space that could be used for more battery or other components – it’s a win-win! — MacDailyNews, December 5, 2019

All of the issues that arise with a completely sealed iPhone can be solved with a “Super Smart Connector” that features high-speed MagSafe charging and data transfer for things like older vehicles with wired CarPlay via a simple magnetic attachment.

Do it, Apple!