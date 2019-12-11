Apple CEO Cook seen eating Singaporean breakfast in Tiong Bahru Market

1 Comment

Apple CEO Tim Cook started his Wednesday with a Singaporean breakfast in the Tiong Bahru neighborhood. Darren Soh said he and fellow photographer Aik Beng Chia had breakfast with Cook.

Christine Wang for CNBC:

Apple CEO Tim Cook started his Wednesday with a Singaporean breakfast in the quaint and charming neighborhood of Tiong Bahru — one of the oldest housing estates in Singapore known for its 1930s streamline moderne architecture.

In a post on his professional Facebook page, Darren Soh said he and fellow photographer Aik Beng Chia had breakfast with Cook at the Tiong Bahru Market and gave the tech CEO a “quick tour.”

On what appears to be Soh’s private page, he said, “Tim tried Chwee Kueh, Carrot Cake, Soya Bean Milk but his favourite was pandan flavoured Gao Teng Kueh.”

MacDailyNews Take: Lah.

1 Comment

  1. Hope that photo wasn’t taken with the new iPhone. It’s badly overexposed, not to mentioned badly composed. Then again, if the two photographers Cook praises are in the photo with him, who’s taking the photo? An intern?

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,