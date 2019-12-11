Apple CEO Cook seen eating Singaporean breakfast in Tiong Bahru Market

Apple CEO Tim Cook started his Wednesday with a Singaporean breakfast in the Tiong Bahru neighborhood. Darren Soh said he and fellow photographer Aik Beng Chia had breakfast with Cook.

Christine Wang for CNBC:

Apple CEO Tim Cook started his Wednesday with a Singaporean breakfast in the quaint and charming neighborhood of Tiong Bahru — one of the oldest housing estates in Singapore known for its 1930s streamline moderne architecture.

In a post on his professional Facebook page, Darren Soh said he and fellow photographer Aik Beng Chia had breakfast with Cook at the Tiong Bahru Market and gave the tech CEO a “quick tour.”

On what appears to be Soh’s private page, he said, “Tim tried Chwee Kueh, Carrot Cake, Soya Bean Milk but his favourite was pandan flavoured Gao Teng Kueh.”