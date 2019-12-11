Apple CEO Cook seen eating Singaporean breakfast in Tiong Bahru Market

Apple CEO Tim Cook started his Wednesday with a Singaporean breakfast in the Tiong Bahru neighborhood. Darren Soh said he and fellow photographer Aik Beng Chia had breakfast with Cook.
Apple CEO Tim Cook started his Wednesday with a Singaporean breakfast in the quaint and charming neighborhood of Tiong Bahru — one of the oldest housing estates in Singapore known for its 1930s streamline moderne architecture.
In a post on his professional Facebook page, Darren Soh said he and fellow photographer Aik Beng Chia had breakfast with Cook at the Tiong Bahru Market and gave the tech CEO a “quick tour.”
On what appears to be Soh’s private page, he said, “Tim tried Chwee Kueh, Carrot Cake, Soya Bean Milk but his favourite was pandan flavoured Gao Teng Kueh.”
Hello Singapore! Thanks to iPhone photographers Darren Soh (IG: darrensohphoto) and Aik Beng Chia (IG: aikbengchia) for sharing their love of Tiong Bahru’s rich heritage—and amazing food! 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/XVibmLad8w
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 11, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Lah.
Hope that photo wasn’t taken with the new iPhone. It’s badly overexposed, not to mentioned badly composed. Then again, if the two photographers Cook praises are in the photo with him, who’s taking the photo? An intern?