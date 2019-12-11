Can 5G replace everybody’s home broadband?

Rob Pegoraro for Ars Technica:
When it comes to the possibility of home broadband competition, we want to believe. And in the case of 5G mobile broadband, wireless carriers want us to believe, too. But whether or not technological and commercial realities will reward that faith remains unclear. As with 5G smartphones, the basic challenge here sits at the intersection of the electromagnetic spectrum and telecom infrastructure economics…
The other frequency flavors of 5G (the low- and mid-band ones) don’t suffer mmWave’s allergies to distance or drywall. But they also can’t match its speed or its spectrum availability — which in the context of residential broadband means they may not sustain uncapped bandwidth.
Or, as New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin phrased things in an email: “If your fundamental question is ‘will 5G allow you to dump Comcast’ the answer is absolutely! Depending.”
MacDailyNews Take: So, in the U.S. urban areas may see some real competition benefits; rural areas, not likely.
No. For some people, depending on proximity and quality of service, yes. But for others… no.
WiFi is still rare in many rural areas of the US. It may be that even lower bandwidth 5G will be a godsend.
All you need for wifi is electricity.
Actually, rural areas are more likely to get 5G than fiber, so…yes.
Exactly. My cousin just signed up for rural “5G” broadband service out in the country.
Not if “unlimited” = 10GB.
The corporation has not proven that 5G does not negatively interfere with the very sensitive electrical system in the human body. Therefore, I will not risk installing 5G capable radiation technology near my children in my home. I also disable all brazen spy gear such as smart TVs and DO NOT have Alexa spy/tracker.
Don’t think so. Most cellular services have data caps or data throttling at some specified usage. Most of the cable internet providers don’t have a cap. Unless the celluar services remove the cap, I can’t see it ever replacing my cable service.