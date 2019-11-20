Apple CEO Cook: Privacy isn’t a feature that should be built into products after the fact

When speaking at Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook discussed the importance of privacy, saying that privacy must be present throughout the development process when creating new products, not something you can try to “bolt-on” later.

Lisa Eadicicco for Business Insider:

“You don’t bolt-on privacy,” Cook said. “You think about it in the development process of products. You can see what happens when companies wake up one day and decide they’re going to do something privacy-wise. You just can’t do it. You have to design it in.”

Cook has been increasingly vocal about Apple’s focus on privacy in recent years amid increasing concerns about how large tech firms are handling consumer data. The Apple CEO has said on several occasions that privacy is a fundamental human right, and the company has made privacy the center of some of its advertisements.