The Morning Show’s producers chalk up negative reviews to ‘Apple haters’

Some negative reviewers may have made up their minds before watching The Morning Show, executive producers Mimi Leder and Kerry Ehrin said onstage at Code Media in Los Angeles.

Shirin Ghaffary for Recode:

The Morning Show, which debuted on Apple TV+, is a series about a morning news TV show set in the Me Too era. The producers of the show, Mimi Leder and Kerry Ehrin, talked onstage at Recode’s Code Media conference about the challenges of launching a high-profile show on a new service, and some of the mixed critical reviews it’s received. “When those reviews came in, I didn’t know what show they were watching. And I just kind of thought they were nuts,” said Leder, director and executive producer of the show, who is known for her previous work on shows like ER and The West Wing. “I just felt there were a lot of Apple haters and wanting Apple to fail.” “The good news is that people love the show, and we love the show, and that’s what matters,” said Leder.

MacDailyNews Take: The anti-Apple bias in certain early reviews of The Morning Show was obvious and palpable. We bet you can read the reviews and figure out which reviewer has stuck themselves with an Android phone and/or a Windows PC.

When Apple TV+ shows are reviewed by those without an anti-Apple agenda, the reviews are excellent. Read the reviews closely and, in some, you can clearly see the anti-Apple sentiment colors their reviews. — MacDailyNews, November 3, 2019

The Morning Show is a high quality show, eminently watchable, well-written, and interesting, with some stellar acting (Jennifer Aniston is a revelation especially). On any non-Apple service, The Morning Show would generate uniformly rave reviews. The wide disparity of the reviews is clear evidence that some reviewers have ulterior agendas.

Why do some people have an anti-Apple bias? Because they are ignorant masochists who made the wrong choice and, at least subconsciously, realize they blew their money, time, and patience on inferior wares and so they dig in deep in order to protect themselves mentally. Defense mechanisms are psychological strategies brought into play by the mind to manipulate, deny, or distort reality in order to defend against feelings of anxiety in order to maintain one’s self-worth. “Apple is ‘bad,’ therefore I made the right choice.”

Cobbling together a computer [fake Mac] from one maker, a tablet [pretend iPad] from another, and a phone [wannabe iPhone] from yet another is not “the right choice.” It is stupid and inefficient. Those of us who smartly use Macs + iPhones + iPads effortlessly – with Continuity – run rings around those self-defeated, hamstrung, privacy-ceding saps all day long, every day of the week, 365 days a year.