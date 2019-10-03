In order to clear up what’s is a common misconception, Apple’s forthcoming original streaming content service, Apple TV+, is not limited to Apple devices.

Upon the service’s November 1, 2019 launch, Apple TV+ will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, and select Samsung smart TVs, and will come to Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future. At launch, Apple TV+ will also be available online at tv.apple.com using the Safari, Chrome, or Firefox web browsers.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. From September 10 onward, customers who purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription.