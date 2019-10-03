Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to release affordable ‘iPhone SE 2’ in Q1 2020

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple plans to release a lower-priced “iPhone SE 2” in the first quarter of 2020.

Joe Rossignol, MacRumors:

In a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said… We forecast that Apple will launch the more affordable iPhone SE2 in 1Q20. For the most part, the form factor design and hardware spec are similar to iPhone 8’s. The most significant hardware spec upgrade will be the adoption of the A13 processor and 3GB LPDDR4X. iPhone SE2 will likely increase iPhone’s market share and benefit Apple’s promotions for service and content. We expect that the iPhone SE2 shipment will reach 30–40mn units in 2020.

MacDailyNews Take: Rejoice, smaller form-factor iPhone lovers, you’re not too small a target market with which to bother after all! But, don’t rejoice too much, because there are significant size differences between iPhone SE and iPhone 8:

iPhone SE physical specs:

• Weight: 3.99 ounces (113 grams)

• Dimensions: 4.87 inches (123.8 mm) x 2.31 inches (58.6 mm) x 0.30 inch (7.6 mm)

• Display: 4.0-inch (diagonal)

iPhone 8 physical specs:

• Weight: 5.22 ounces (148 grams)

• Dimensions: 5.45 inches (138.4 mm) x 2.65 inches (67.3 mm) x 0.29 inch (7.3 mm)

• Display: 4.7-inches (diagonal)

Buck up, buckaroos! Take it from us 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max users: Bigger is better!