Apple premieres eerie ‘Servant,’ from M. Night Shyamalan, coming to Apple TV+ on November 28th

Apple on Tuesday debuted Servant today at the global red carpet premiere for the new, ten-episode series at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York. Servant is a new psychological thriller directed by Academy Award nominated M. Night Shyamalan that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. The series is created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

Beginning November 28, the first three episodes of Servant will be available to watch exclusively on Apple TV+ in over 100 countries and regions around the world. New episodes will continue to roll out weekly, every Friday.

MacDailyNews Take: From what we’ve seen so far, Servant looks Shyamalanistically eerie!