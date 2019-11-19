President Trump, Apple CEO Cook to tour Apple’s Austin, Texas Mac Pro assembly plant on Wednesday

Apple plans to assemble its new, long-awaited Mac Pro computer in Austin, Texas. President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook plan to tour the plant on Wednesday…

Hailey Waller for Bloomberg:

The president plans to visit the plant along with Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, according to a tweet by spokesman Judd Deere. The Austin American-Statesman newspaper reported that Trump will travel with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other administration officials.

The visit also comes at a time the U.S. and China are close to finalizing the first phase of a highly-anticipated trade deal.

It’s not the first time Cook and Trump have spent time together. They’ve dined at the president’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, twice in the past two years, most recently in August. Cook also attended a state dinner hosted by Trump in 2018 for French President Emmanuel Macron.

Apple’s presence in the Texas capital is the biggest after its headquarters in Cupertino, California, the Austin American-Statesman said, and the company has said it will invest $1 billion in Austin to build an office park capable of holding 15,000 additional employees.