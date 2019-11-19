Amazon takes on Spotify with new ad-supported free music streaming service

Amazon on Monday unveiled an ad-supported free version of its Amazon Music streaming service, taking on rival Spotify.

Reuters:

Amazon offers paid plans for its music service starting at $9.99 per month and it is also part of its prime bundle. The company launched a free version of its music service for Alexa users on Echo devices in September…

[Spotify] offers a “freemium” model that includes a free ad-supported version along with a paid ad-free version at $9.99 per month. Apple Inc’s Apple Music offers only paid subscription service for $9.99 per month and accounts for nearly a fifth of the paid music streaming market…