Amazon takes on Spotify with new ad-supported free music streaming service

Amazon on Monday unveiled an ad-supported free version of its Amazon Music streaming service, taking on rival Spotify.
Amazon offers paid plans for its music service starting at $9.99 per month and it is also part of its prime bundle. The company launched a free version of its music service for Alexa users on Echo devices in September…
[Spotify] offers a “freemium” model that includes a free ad-supported version along with a paid ad-free version at $9.99 per month. Apple Inc’s Apple Music offers only paid subscription service for $9.99 per month and accounts for nearly a fifth of the paid music streaming market…
MacDailyNews Take: The Amazon Music is available via Apple’s App Store here.
This shouldn’t hurt Spotify. They claim having 120 millions paid subscribers. Who cares about the free version…
Maybe they know metrics we don’t…