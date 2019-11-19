Top features of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, a bonafide return to form

If you’ve been holding off on buying a new MacBook Pro because you hated the keyboard, then I’ve got great news for you: the Magic Keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro is downright wonderful.
The new Magic Keyboard feels very similar to the standalone model that ships with the iMac. There’s not quite as much key travel as the wireless Magic Keyboard, but it’s far and away better than the butterfly keyboard switches that have been a disappointing part of the MacBook Pro since 2016’s big refresh.
The best thing about the new keyboard, besides the fact that it’ll actually hold up under normal usage, is that typing on it feels fantastic. It no longer feels like your fingers are crashing into the keyboard, which is one of the reasons why I disliked typing on previous MacBook Pro models.
MacDailyNews Take: “Perhaps the best laptop Apple has made, ever.”
Our BTO 16-inch MacBook Pro units are just about to leave Shanghai, slated for late Thursday delivery! 🤞🏻
Will be putting in a request for this from work. Been hitting the 16GB RAM ceiling of my 2015 MBP far too often the last year as project requirements go up, and the fans are running full speed half the time.