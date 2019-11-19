Controversial daylight-blocking iPhone billboard removed from window

Residents in a London apartment block are waking up to daylight from windows for first time in three years..
Conrad Duncan for The Independent:
A large iPhone advert that blocked natural light for poverty-hit families living in a London apartment block has been taken down after campaigners called for its removal… Residents were unable to see daylight out of their windows for three years after the advertising hoarding was put up.
Sevineh Nazif, who was placed in one of the flats by Hackney Council after reporting as homeless, told The Independent that she felt “abandoned” over the issue. “When the windows are closed I can’t breathe, I feel claustrophobic. We can never get light in here. We never see the sun, it feels like we’re blocked out from everything,” she said.
Ms Nazif and another resident, Ahmed Mehjoob, added that they were both warned by the landlord against creating a hole in the advert to allow natural light into their rooms.
MacDailyNews Take: Advertising is designed to get noticed. This one certainly did.
