AirFly Pro is an essential device for Apple AirPod and AirPod Pro users

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

For a connected world we sure need to use a lot of dongles, and AirFly Pro is indeed another dongle, but it does something useful: It’s a tiny transmitter that lets you use your wireless headphones or earbuds (including AirPods and AirPods Pro) with systems that only have a headphone outlet. The Twelve South product plugs into the headphone outlet on airline entertainment systems, at the gym or anywhere else where you need to listen to audio. It’s a battery powered device that promises around 16-hours battery life. The system also acts as an AUX IN adapter for your car, boat or non-Bluetooth speaker, so you can easily send audio from your iPhone into another system.

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, we can find uses for these things in many places! There are three distinct models:

• $44.99: AirFly Classic comes with a 3.5mm headphone cable, USB charging cable, travel pouch

• $49.99: AirFly Duo lets you share up to 2 AirPods / Bluetooth headphones to any 3.5mm jack

• $64.99: AirFly USB-C lets you share up to 2 AirPods / Bluetooth headphones to any USB-C jack

More info and photos at Apple Must.