Apple Maps rolls out new maps data to Midwest and Western United States

In mid-October 2019, Apple began testing its next expansion area: the Western U.S. Now, more places in the Western and Midwestern U.S. are getting upgraded. Numerous MacDailyNews readers now say the huge test area looks to be coming online (active) now.

Justin O’Bierne:

This is the sixth time that Apple has expanded its new map since its public launch in September 2018: In June, Apple announced that its new map would cover “the entire U.S. by the end of 2019.” With this latest expansion, Apple’s new map now covers more than half of the U.S.’s area and two-thirds of its population.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, American West and Midwest!

Check out Justin’s excellent full article for more info and before/after maps.