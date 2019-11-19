Former Apple employee on how he accidentally stole Steve Jobs’ MacBook from his office

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

On a recent episode of The Eavesdrop podcast with Hector Rodriguez, shared on Reddit, Apple’s former vice president of mobile advertising Andy Miller shared an incredible story about accidentally stealing Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ laptop, mouse, and mouse pad during a heated meeting in Jobs’ office. Miller uses a few explicit words, so a fair warning that the video may be NSFW.

MacDailyNews Take: Miller took his mouse and mousepad, too! And kept Steve’s mouse!!!

Can you imagine the secrets that were on that MacBook? No wonder Steve sent the cops!

Imagine waking up every day and not liking 99% of what you see? – Andy Miller ruminating on Steve Jobs’ life

We don’t need to imagine it. Why do you think we’re all-Apple? Any refuge we can get, any refuge we can get.

The portion of the podcast regarding Jobs’ MacBook starts at 43:53.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]