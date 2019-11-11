Apple’s AR headset reportedly won’t arrive until 2022, followed by AR glasses in 2023

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

While noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Bloomberg, and others have claimed that Apple plans to release an augmented reality headset as early as 2020, a new report suggests that the head-mounted device may be a few years away.

Apple currently aims to release an augmented reality headset in 2022, followed by a “sleeker” pair of augmented reality glasses by 2023, according to The Information. The report claims the timeline was shared by Apple executives in an internal presentation to employees at Apple Park in October…

The headset, allegedly codenamed N301, appears to be only one of Apple’s ongoing AR/VR projects. The other is said to be a pair of AR glasses codenamed N421, with current prototypes said to resemble high-priced sunglasses with “thick frames that house the battery and chips.” The final design could change.