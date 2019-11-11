Sal Soghoian reveals macOS’s hidden custom control panels

At the end of October, TidBITS’ Adan Engst teased readers with a talk that automation guru Sal Soghoian gave at MacTech Conference a few weeks prior.

Adam Engst for TidBITS:

Sal has now finished the videos that explain what he did in detail — which you’ll want to watch in their entirety — so I can now share what he said at MacTech.

In essence, Sal discovered and described how to use an accessibility feature hidden deep within macOS that lets you turn an iPad into a completely customizable control panel for a Mac. Tap a button on your iPad, and things happen on your Mac. Sal demoed this in macOS 10.15 Catalina, but it should also work in at least 10.14 Mojave, and possibly earlier versions of macOS as well.