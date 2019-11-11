Apple loses RAW video patent battle with RED; companies ‘will work together’ says RED President

Engadget:

RED has claimed victory in the latest battle over its patent on RAW video, this time against a mighty plaintiff: Apple. The dispute started earlier this year, when Apple set out to overturn RED’s patent on RedCode RAW in a possible effort to avoid paying royalties on its ProRes RAW codec. A patent court ruled that Apple “has not shown a reasonable likelihood that it would prevail” with claims that RED’s original 2007 patent was obvious and shouldn’t have been issued in the first place.

RED President Jarred Land said that “we are pleased to see our RedCode patents withstand another challenge,” adding that RED is still working with Apple to get RedCode on its Metal framework. “It has always been Apple + RED, and this was all part of the process defining how we work together in the future,” he said.