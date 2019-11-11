Goldman plans on fixing issue that has some Apple Card users claiming gender discrimination

High Son for CNBC:

Goldman Sachs is looking into ways that family members can share a single Apple Card account after a few high-profile users complained that their spouses were discriminated against… In most cases, the issue stems from the Apple Card being only for individual accounts, not joint accounts shared by a household, according to Goldman spokesman Andrew Williams.

That setup makes it “possible for two family members to receive significantly different credit decisions,” Williams said. He added that the bank is actively exploring ways to allow users to share their Apple Card with family members.

Goldman was aware of the potential issue before it rolled out the Apple Card in August, but it opted to go with individual accounts because of the added complexity of dealing with co-signers or other forms of shared accounts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.