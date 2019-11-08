Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

Most social sign-in services act a little like people-tracking honey pots: You come to use a website or service and stay because the people providing the authorization use that moment to gather even more information about what you do… the persistent identity used by those services can be combined with other data to identify where you go, what you look for and more.

Apple’s Sign in With Apple service helps draw attention to it – while also providing a constructive solution. Apple philosophically disagrees with the idea that user data is required to make systems work.

When you use Sign in with Apple to access a website, service or app, Apple generates a unique token for the user/developer pair and also stores the email address you choose to use with that developer. In future, you get to use the service without interruption, so long as you remain signed into iCloud on your device. You should never need to share any more data.