Apple Arcade hits 100 exclusive games mark

Apple’s new service, Apple Arcade, costs just $4.99 per month for access to over 100 games without ads or in-app purchases. Up to six family members can share access to Apple Arcade – at no extra cost.
Georgina Torbet for Endgdget:

In the weeks since it launched, Apple Arcade has won over many with its affordable price and wide variety of games. Despite some initial skepticism, the service impressed our editorial team as a way to break from the low-quality free-to-play games that previously dominated mobile gaming.

Now, the Arcade has reached a milestone of 100 games available to play.

MacDailyNews Take: Just as promised! If you haven’t yet tried Apple Arcade, go try it, it’s great! Plus, there’s a one-month free trial, so there’s no risk at all for test driving it to see what it’s all about.

