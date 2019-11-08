Apple employee fired for stealing customer’s personal photos from her iPhone

Jeff Platt for Bakerfield Now:

A Bakersfield woman is outraged with the Valley Plaza Mall Apple Store, after an employee stole photos off her phone.

The original Facebook post the woman put up has been shared over a thousand times and now there are investigations.

Fuentes said a male employee took the phone and later gave it back. When Fuentes got home she was petrified, someone sent a text from her phone to a number she didn’t recognize. The contents of the text; a single “personal” photo. Fuentes’ wrote on Facebook, “And this picture was from almost a year ago so he had to have scrolled up for a while.”

While the employee has been fired, this case isn’t over.

According the Bakersfield Police Department, there is an open, active investigation. So criminal charges may be on the table.