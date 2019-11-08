Macs, iPads, and iPhones featured in ‘The Morning Show’ on Apple TV+

Joe Flint and Tripp Mickle for The Wall Street Journal:

Apple Inc.’s flagship television series “The Morning Show” is a glossy, star-studded program designed to draw subscribers for its new streaming service. The show also, it turns out, doubles as an extended commercial for the gadgets that drive the company’s business.

While Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell have top billing in the drama about a morning news program gone haywire after an anchor’s sexual misconduct, the iPhones, iPads and Macs in the show might have deserved their own trailer and makeup room given all their time on camera.

Apple products are visible in an average of 32 camera shots per episode, and an Apple logo is visible in a third of those shots, according to a Wall Street Journal tally from viewing all 10 episodes of the first season… Apple has said it doesn’t pay for product placement. People close to “The Morning Show” said producers weren’t under pressure to include Apple products in the shows.