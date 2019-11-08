Apple’s original iPhone vs. iPhone 11 Pro: What a difference twelve years makes!

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

YouTuber MKBHD today shared a video that compares Apple’s original iPhone released in 2007 with the new 2019 iPhone 11 Pro, which was released 12 years later.

MacDailyNews Take: Imagine where we’ll be in twelve more years! (Likely, much of what we use iPhones for today will be seen and manipulated through Apple Glasses by then.)