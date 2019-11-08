Apple releases behind-the-scenes featurette about the making of ‘See’ for Apple TV+

Apple TV’s YouTube channel:

Members of the cast and crew of the Apple Original series See discuss the creation of the show’s epic world. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see — who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it’s witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss’ spiritual leader.

MacDailyNews Take: Anecdotally, the first question we hear when we describe the show or someone views the trailer is “Come on, how could they fight a war if they can’t see?” This featurette seems like an attempt by Apple and the series’ creators to close a credibility gap and answer questions like these.

Most sighted people really cannot imagine a word without sight. Therefore, See has a believability deficit which is this series’ biggest obstacle to attracting and building an audience.