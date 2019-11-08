Apple patent filing reveals voice- and touch-based vehicle user interface

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

Apple has filed for a patent (number 20190339094) for a “voice and touch user interface” for an automobile.

In the patent filing, Apple says that many autos provide dashboard computers with navigation and content applications. However, most dashboard computer solutions “rely on unintuitive user interfaces that are difficult to operate in a hands-free and safe manner while driving,” the tech giant adds. Obviously, Apple thinks it can do better.