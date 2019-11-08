Apple Watch sales grew a stunning 51% year over year in Q3

Neil Mawston for Strategy Analytics:

According to new research from our Wearable Device Ecosystems (WDE) service, global smartwatch shipments grew an impressive +42% YoY to reach 14 million units in the third quarter of 2019.

Apple Watch maintained first position with 48 percent global smartwatch marketshare… Global smartwatch shipments grew an impressive 42 percent annually from 10.0 million units in Q3 2018 to 14.2 million in Q3 2019. Smartwatch growth continues to soar, as consumers increasingly accessorize their smartphones with fitness-led and health-focused wearables.

Apple shipped 6.8 million smartwatches worldwide in Q3 2019, rising an above-average 51 percent from 4.5 million in Q3 2018. Apple Watch remains a long way ahead of the chasing pack and its global smartwatch marketshare has grown from 45 percent to 48 percent in the past year.