Microsoft’s Outlook for Mac gets a new design and big performance improvements

Microsoft’s Outlook for Mac is slated to get a new design and big performance improvements.

Tom Warren for The Verge:

Microsoft is bringing some much-needed improvements to its Outlook for Mac app. Starting this week, Outlook for Mac beta testers (in the Fast Ring) will be able to access a new design that comes with some significant performance improvements. Microsoft is bringing its sync technology that’s used on Outlook for iOS and Android and Windows Mail to Outlook for Mac. It means Office 365, Outlook.com, and even Google accounts will sync faster thanks to Microsoft’s cloud services.

Microsoft is really trying to win over power users who use Outlook for Mac, and bring it closer to being level with the Windows and web variants.