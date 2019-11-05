Apple iPad dominates global tablet market as Amazon vaults into distant second place

Strategy Analytics reports that Amazon’s tablet shipments were up 141% year-on-year to reach a 14% market share and become the second largest tablet vendor globally in Q3 2019. The global tablet market continued to consolidate and shrunk 4% year-on-year in Q3 2019 at 38.2 million units shipped.

“Apple released a slightly larger seventh generation iPad with keyboard support in Q3 2019 for the same price as the previous model, helping drive shipments 4% higher year-on-year. Larger revenue gains for the company hint at a strong mix of iPad Pros compared to the previous year, as Apple wholesale ASPs (average selling prices) rose by 9%,” Eric Smith, Director – Connected Computing, said in a statement.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: Excellent performance by Apple. Of course, iPad is not playing the unit sales for the sake of unit sales game. Apple’s iPads cost more because they do more and they’re unmatched in terms of hardware, operating system, and software. Even though they’re not playing the market share game, Apple’s revolutionary iPad is still gaining share in all measurements!