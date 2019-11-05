Where are Apple’s AirTags?

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

9to5Mac has discovered an asset in iOS 13.2 that indicates Apple plans to call its Tile-like item trackers “AirTags.” That same asset also suggests that AirTags will have a battery that is replaceable battery. Screenshots have also shown a look at how AirTags will integrate with the “Find My” app on iOS.

We still don’t know when Apple plans to announce AirTags. A release in 2019 is still possible, but it would have to occur soon in order to meet the holiday shopping rush. While there are assets in iOS 13.2 that indicate Apple’s continued work on AirTag, it is possible that a release won’t happen until 2020.