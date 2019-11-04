Senator Bernie Sanders slams Apple’s $2.5 billion pledge, accuses company of ‘throwing pennies at a housing crisis’ it ‘helped create’

“Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday accused Apple of ‘throwing pennies at a housing crisis’ that it ‘helped create’ after the tech giant announced it will spend $2.5 billion on affordable housing in California,” Justine Coleman for The Hill:
The presidential candidate released a statement ripping Apple’s “hypocrisy” and saying he would require large companies to pay “their fair share” in order to make “investments that guarantee Americans affordable housing.”
California has faced scrutiny for its rate of homelessness, particularly from President Trump’s administration, which cited the population when calling on the state to address its air and water quality.
MacDailyNews Note: Sanders’ announcement via Facebook, verbatim:
Apple’s announcement that it is entering the real estate lending business is an effort to distract from the fact that it has helped create California’s housing crisis – all while raking in $800 million of taxpayer subsidies, and keeping a quarter trillion dollars of profit offshore, in order to avoid paying billions of dollars in taxes. Today, more than 134,000 Californians are homeless and renters need to earn $34.69 per hour to afford the average two-bedroom apartment. We cannot rely on corporate tax evaders to solve California’s housing crisis. When we defeat Donald Trump, we are going to make companies like Apple start paying their fair share, so that we can finally start making massive long-term investments that guarantee Americans affordable housing.
See also: Apple commits $2.5 billion to combat housing crisis in California.
MacDailyNews Take: Relax, Bernie! Don’t have a… mmm.
Well, suffice to say, it’ll certainly be interesting to see Apple employees’ political contributions this cycle.
FYI: Apple has long been the United States’ largest taxpayer. Apple has paid $39.591 billion in U.S. income taxes over the past three fiscal years alone. In 2018, Apple announced the company’s direct contribution to the U.S. economy will be more than $350 billion over a five year period including a record tax payment due to repatriation of overseas profits that accounts for approximately $75 billion of Apple’s direct contribution. Apple is not “keeping a quarter trillion dollars of profit offshore” nor does the company “evade” taxes. Apple pays every tax dollar it owes in every country around the world.
Of course, it’s never enough for these loonies…
Nothing will ever be enough to the band of socialists that dragged California down into the sewer. The would take all of apple’s wealth and destroy all its value and still not solve the problem. They’ve wasted many multiples more than 2.5B already and are utter failures. Apple is stupid in giving more to these failures and expecting a different result.
I hope apple shareholders sue the hell out of apple, its board, and tim cook, with personal liability, for spending share holders money without the proper vote and care to minority shareholder rights.
Bernie would bring the entire country into the sewer. This guy hasnt had so much as a paper route in his life, living a life off the govt teat. He is pure evil trying to bring socialism to this country. Just like the philosophies he preaches, he’s a bottomless pit of loss.
Better dead then Red… Crazy Bernie needs to go back to eating his pudding…
So does the orange idiot, who ordered his 2020 campaign banners from the Jiahao Flag Co. Did the Chinese workers pledge allegiance and promise to KAG?
You must like being lied to by your dictator wannabe. Everyone knows that Bernie’s too old to be president. His policies, even if they did result in healthier more prosperous citizens, could never overcome the Fox news propaganda. US pays the most for healthcare and education while steadily dropping in objective measures of success. Thank goodness for inheritance billionaires for bringing up the US averages. Oligarchs make everyone happier.
If “fair” could be defined in objective terms everyone agreed on, then there might some merit to what Bernie and others on the left propose. It’s a meaningless word.
Actually, Apple, like most every other financially sound business did pay the reported $39.5 billion in taxes. While undoubtedly they wrote checks to the IRS, it is actually Apple’s customers who paid their tax bill. All corporations back their tax liability into the cost of their products.
The effects of the astonishing stupidity demonstrated by the left since the onset of Trump Derangement Syndrome are going to last for a very long time.
The problem in San Francisco started a long time ago. Long before the tech boom. Try back in the 50s and 60s. You need to go back to the Fillmore Project. It was an “urban renewal” project that forced black people and their businesses out. San Francisco was embarrassed by this so they set up a bunch of zoning regulations to supposedly preserve the city’s ambiance.
And they did. Not much has changed. Every time I’m forced to go to San Francisco, it strikes me that it’s a city in love with itself. Vs. New York, a city at war with the people. Or Los Angeles, a city with severe cognitive disorder.
This was all in a pretty good Business Insider article…
Searching…
Searching…
Searching…
Ah… https://www.businessinsider.com/san-francisco-housing-crisis-history-2017-7
They also banned buildings over 40 feet tall.
And like TX says, they allow neighborhoods to object to housing developments.
And there’s also rent control which exacerbates the situation.
Seems to me they’re going to have to change some of those zoning laws, allow the cute cottage houses to be destroyed and put in some 10 story buildings.
They’re going to literally have to think outside the box. This is not nuclear fusion. There are all kinds of ways to build new kinds of housing. You’d think they’d be all eager to try new stuff with all kinds of renewable energy tech… well except for the fog and rain and lack of wind. But speaking of nuclear…
Blaming Apple seems more than unfair. Kinda dumb, but it is Bernie.
I do not know why Apple doubled down on Northern California. They could have gone so many places. This state is managed by lower primates.
Hey Bernie-
How exactly is Apple responsible for the housing crisis? Me thinks it has something more to do with fiscal mismanagement and greed.
K.I.S.S.
HOW DARE BERIE SANDERS CRITICIZE APPLE’S $2.5B GIFT TO CA HOUSING CRISIS!
I WILL DO A DANCE THE DAY CNN ANNOUNCES HIS PASSING AND POST IT HERE! DECREPIT, OLD, IMBECILE. 🤪 Apple did not create any housing crisis you buffoon! It was created by his Rich Jew Friends running Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns, and Merrill Lynch. This very high debt-to-reserves helped lead to the financial crisis of 2008 by weakening the ability of these institutions to recover from losses from risky CDO and CDS. The Nerve of HIM to put the Blame of this housing crisis on a company that has never gotten a dime from the US Govt., all while paying 30% income taxes and maintaining tens of thousands of employees in Northern California and around the country. As an Honorably Discharged Veteran that served this country, HE Makes be Sick and can’t wait to post my little dance here, hopefully soon! 🇺🇸
You are a raging lunatic.
Bernie himself has three houses, two more than any proper old socialist needs. His most recent acquisition seems to have been funded by his grifting spouse taking advantage of a non-profit educational foundation.
You and Hannity and Savage and Ingraham are lying.
The story is disappointing as well as largely irrelevant. Bernie Sanders is only supported by a minority of Democrats and will not be getting the nomination. He also does not represent what most Democrats believe despite what Republicans would like you to believe.