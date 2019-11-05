Apple TV+ offers the highest quality 4K streaming available

Rasmus Larsen for flatpanelshd:
Apple TV+ has the highest streaming quality we’ve seen for 4K so far. It’s higher than most iTunes movies. Over the weekend, I took the first batch of measurements. I’m planning to do more later. It’s worth pointing out that Apple TV+ uses variable bitrate with a quite wide span from low to top, so the console must run for some time to calculate the average bitrate.
See has the highest bitrate so far. 29 Mb/s average video bitrate and 41 Mb/s video peak… The Elephant Queen averages around 26 Mb/s for video bitrate… So that’s approximately 1.5-2x the video bitrate of a typical HD Blu-ray disc (due to HEVC vs. AVC) and around half of a typical UHD Blu-ray disc (also using HEVC).
MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ is all about quality over quantity.
3 Comments
Bit rates have to be as good or better than what’s available on disc in order to be a game changer but even still there’s something nice about owning a hard copy, even if you quickly run out of space or can’t possibly own everything you might want.
I used to buy my favourite movies on DVDs, then Blu-Rays. When 4K arrived I stopped.
Apple upgrades DVD era iTunes movie purchases to 4K at no cost. No need to re-purchase movies. 8K is near… hope the trend continues.
Well, there is a serious problem with Quality, if you enable CC, or subtitling… it starts well, bu all of a sudden everything gets out of sync!! Video, audio, subtitles, all completely out of sync, to a point that it becomes unusable… that needs fixing ASAP.