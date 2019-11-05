Antitrust 101: Why seemingly everyone is probing Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google

Kate Cox writes for Ars Technica:

Although all four of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google are US companies, they operate worldwide, and scrutiny of them is by no means limited to US regulators. Governments and regulatory agencies worldwide, especially in the European Union and its member states, also have several open investigations of all four companies in progress…

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have proposed reining in the tech titans, but their reasons why, and what specific form any new laws or regulatory enforcement might take, is much harder to find consensus on.

Until then, the most likely outcome from an antitrust probe⁠ — or even, apparently, an overflowing cornucopia of antitrust probes ⁠— is a combination of financial penalties and behavioral remedies. A company might, for example, be ordered to stop using data it collects from one aspect of its business to influence decisions it makes about competitors through another aspect of its business. A breakup is considered something of a nuclear option.

And even if Facebook, Amazon, Apple, or Google were somehow forced to split up tomorrow, big tech breakups might only be a short-term fix. Like beads of mercury in a dish, companies broken apart by antitrust law have a strange way of eventually all flowing back together.