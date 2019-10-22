Disney CEO Bob Iger ‘not fixated’ on lower price of Apple TV+

Disney remains unconcerned about the lower price of competing streaming services, such as Apple’s forthcoming Apple TV+, says Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Kevin Stankiewicz for CNBC:

“We’re not really worried about competition in terms of pricing because we have such a unique product,” Iger said on The Exchange. “We’re very, very different than any other service that is out there,” Iger added, ticking off a litany of the content Disney+ will offer when it launches Nov. 12. Those offerings “in one service, on one app” include new and existing TV shows and movies from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and The Simpsons, Iger said. Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month. Apple TV+, which will only have a handful of shows on its Nov. 1 launch, will cost $4.99 per month. Apple is offering a free year of Apple TV+ to customers who buy a Mac, iPhone or Apple TV… Iger’s comments on Tuesday came hours after Verizon announced that it will offer its customers a year of Disney+ for free.

MacDailyNews Take: Disney+ and Apple TV+ are additive services. Both are priced low enough as to not really matter to those who pay for over-the-top streaming services, given the value they each will deliver. You can have both Disney+ and Apple TV+ for a mere $11.98 per month or, in many cases, at least one of them for free!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]