NIKE CEO Mark Parker to step down, John Donahoe to replace him in 2020

The Board of Directors of NIKE, Inc. announced today that John Donahoe will be appointed as the company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 13, 2020. At the same time, Mark Parker, CEO since 2006 and Chairman, President & CEO since 2016, will become Executive Chairman and continue to lead the Board of Directors and work closely with Donahoe and the senior management team.

“This is an exciting time for Nike where we see brand strength and momentum throughout the world and great opportunity for future growth,” said Parker in a statement. “I am delighted John will join our team. His expertise in digital commerce, technology, global strategy and leadership combined with his strong relationship with the brand, make him ideally suited to accelerate our digital transformation and to build on the positive impact of our Consumer Direct Offense. I look forward to continuing to lead the Board as Executive Chairman, as well as partnering closely with John and the management team to help him transition to his new role.”

“It is an honor to become President and CEO of this amazing, innovative company, and to join the more than 76,000 talented and passionate employees dedicated to serving athletes,” said Donahoe in a statement. “Over the last five years, I’ve been proud to be connected to Nike through my role on the Board and now look forward to being a full-time member of the team, working even more closely with Mark, building on Nike’s success and seizing the opportunities ahead.”

Donahoe is the current President and CEO of ServiceNow, Inc. and also serves on its Board of Directors. He is Chairman of PayPal Holdings, Inc. From 2008 through 2015, he was President and CEO of eBay, Inc. and previously was the CEO and Worldwide Managing Director of Bain & Co. from 1999 to 2005 and a Managing Director from 1992 to 1999. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Stanford University.

Donahoe will remain on the Board of Nike where he has been a member since 2014.

Source: NIKE, Inc.

ServiceNow today announced that Bill McDermott will join ServiceNow by year-end 2019 as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. McDermott will succeed John Donahoe, who is stepping down from ServiceNow to become President and Chief Executive Officer of Nike in January 2020. To ensure a smooth transition, Donahoe will remain ServiceNow’s CEO through the transition period and will retain his seat on the company’s Board of Directors for the remainder of his current term, ending in June 2020.

McDermott brings to ServiceNow extensive global leadership experience in enterprise software and a proven track record of driving transformative growth and strong shareholder value. McDermott served as CEO of SAP from 2014 until this month and was co-CEO from 2010 to 2014. McDermott recently announced his decision to not renew his contract and to step down as CEO, following a 17-year career with the company. He is joining ServiceNow following his transition from that role.

During McDermott’s tenure as co-CEO and CEO, SAP tripled its market value to approximately $140 billion, growing into a global software company with more than 437,000 customers in over 180 countries. McDermott led SAP’s successful transition to the cloud and generated substantial increases in total revenue, profit, employee engagement and environmental sustainability. Prior to SAP, McDermott held senior executive positions at Siebel Systems, Gartner and Xerox, where he started his career in sales and held a series of increasingly senior leadership roles throughout a 17-year career with that company.

Source: ServiceNow, Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: NIKE is a long-time partner with Apple in several endeavors, including such products as the Nike+iPod Sports Kit and, of course, the current Apple Watch Nike Series 5.