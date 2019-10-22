Unwired Planet seeks $8 billion from Apple over standard-essential patents

Disney remains unconcerned about the lower price of competing streaming services, such as Apple’s forthcoming Apple TV+, says Disney CEO Bob Iger…
The Board of Directors of NIKE, Inc. announced today that John Donahoe will be appointed as the company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 13, 2020…
Actress Alexis Bledel is the most dangerous celebrity to search for online according to McAfee’s annual report…
Verizon will offer all new and existing Verizon Wireless unlimited customers, new Fios home internet customers and new 5G home internet customers a year of Disney+ for free…
LG Display is looking to supply LCD panels for next-generation budget iPhones from Apple scheduled to be released early next year….
Apple continues to impressively cast its big-budget TV originals…
H2O Audio today announced INTERVAL, the world’s first underwater music and training accessory for Apple Watch…
The trend looks great. The stock has just broken out to new all-time highs, and in fact you can certainly argue for a price objective that, purely based on the charts, [takes you] north of $300 so I’d still be a buyer of Apple in here…
Today at MWC Los Angeles, Sprint announced it has expanded its True Mobile 5G service to now cover approximately 16 million people within nine metropolitan areas…
There’s no doubt that Apple is playing to win. The company has already said that it will offer a year of Apple TV+ for free for anyone who buys a new iPhone, Mac, or iPad this fall…
